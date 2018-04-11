Lisbon man accused of offering money for sex with 12-year-old bo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lisbon man accused of offering money for sex with 12-year-old boy

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Authorities in Mahoning County have arrested a Lisbon area man in connection with an operation targeting adults looking to have sex with children.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and Sheriff's Deputies have arrested 48-year-old Franklin Thorne who lives at a motel on State Route 45 in Center Township.

Mahoning County Sheriff's Department Major Jeff Allen tells 21 News that Thorne offered $50 to have sex with someone he thought was a 12-year-old boy. Allen says the “boy” was actually an undercover officer.

Thorne was arraigned in Mahoning County Court in Austintown Wednesday on a charge of attempted rape, but Allen says he expects a “slew” of other charges to be filed against the suspect.

Allen says the arrest is a continuation of the original online undercover sting that brought indictments against ten other men who face various sex charges.

Thorne's next court hearing is set for May 9.

