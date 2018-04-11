Canfield holding community meeting on school security

People living in Canfield are being invited to learn more about what's being done to make sure their schools are safe.

The Canfield Local School District is hosting a community awareness meeting next week to brief community members on district security enhancements as well as give them an opportunity to ask questions and share ideas with the superintendent, police chief, fire chief, and others.

Representatives from the Canfield Local School District, the board of education, city of Canfield, Canfield Township, Canfield Police Department, and Cardinal Joint Fire District will be attending and available to speak directly with the audience.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 6:00 PM at the Canfield High School Cafeteria, will be moderated by WFMJ Today co-anchor Mike Case.

Canfield is one of many school districts around the country reaching out to community members about security issues following recent shootings.