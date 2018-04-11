Boardman woman charged with OVI after Canfield crash

Police say they could find no skid marks

A Boardman woman faces OVI and other charges after Canfield Police say the car she was driving struck a parked car with such force, the car was pushed 20 feet off the street and onto a front lawn.

Police say a Honda Civic being driven by 26-year-old Katelin O'Neill rear-ended the parked Camaro on Hilltop Drive early Tuesday.

According to the police report, the crash caused enough damage to disable both cars. Although the airbags on O'Neill's Honda were deployed, she told officers she wasn't injured.

Officers say there were no skid marks indicating that the Honda's brakes had been applied before the crash.

Noticing that O'Neill's eyes were glassy when the officer asked her how much she had to drink, O'Neill replied that she had two shots of “Crown”.

Police say they tried to administer a field sobriety test said after several unsuccessful attempts, she was placed under arrest.

Once inside the cruiser, police say O'Neill repeatedly flailed about and kicked the partition so hard that one of her boots came off her foot.

Police described O'Neill as being belligerent at times, refusing to submit to a urine test.

According to the report, O'Neill continued to hurl insults at police, at one point saying “I respect the police, you f—king pigs!”

Making reference a previous traffic stop for a broken tail light a few hours earlier, O'Neill reportedly said, “I was cool as f—k with you guys when I was sober!”

O'Neill was arraigned in Canfield Court later Tuesday where she pleaded not guilty to charges of obstructing official business, refusing an OVI test, and failure to control her vehicle.

Her next court hearing is set for May 8.