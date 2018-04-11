Youngstown ROTC students help animal shelter - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown ROTC students help animal shelter

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD TWP., Ohio -

Chaney High School Junior ROTC students took the time to help with dogs in need of adoption. 

The Junior ROTC students visited the Animal Charity Humane Society, in Canfield, on Wednesday top help around the shelter. 

Youngstown City Schools spokesperson Denise Dick said the students from Chaney and East High School have been collecting items for the shelter.

According to Major Brian Dugan, the students were out cleaning dog bowls, washing cages and walking the dogs.

The students, in the program, do a service learning project once or twice a year. He went on to say that the students will be doing a street clean-up, near East High School, this weekend. 

The Animal Charity Humane Society is requesting donation items such as six-foot leashes, harnesses, Kong and Kong Wobbler toys, peanut butter, collars and dog treats. 

According to the Animal Charity Humane Society's website, the dogs are up for adoption. Their address is 525 W. Main Street, Canfield. 

