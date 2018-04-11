Sebring Police warn of credit card skimmers

Police in Sebring are investigating complaints about possible credit card skimmers that may have been used at businesses in the village.

According to a media release from the police department, the local businesses have been contacted about the possible scam.

The release does not name the businesses.

Skimmers are installed inside or on the exterior of gas pumps, ATM's and other devices used to scan credit and debit card information.

Scammers can either have personal identification information either transmitted to them or can go back and retrieve the information at a later date.

While police have given store clerks information about what to look for on gas pumps, customers are also being warned to make sure the security sticker on the pump has been tampered with or says “VOID”.

In addition, customers should be on the lookout for external credit card readers placed on the pumps.

Anything that appears to be suspicious should be reported to the gas station clerk.

Police have not said if anyone's credit information has been compromised.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has tips on how consumers can avoid credit skimmers