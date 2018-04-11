H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/12/18)

LeBron James has added another first to his remarkable career by playing in all 82 games.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 9-5 win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, April 11, 2018.More >>
Local athletes signed National Letters of Intent today for various sports and several schools.More >>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.More >>
Villanova's victory over Michigan wasn't a big winner in the television ratings.More >>
Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings, Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer and the Pittsburgh Pirates ruined the Chicago Cubs' home opener with an 8-5 victory on Tuesday.More >>
A Scrappers baseball museum has opened in Niles.More >>
Roberto Perez hit a leadoff home run in the eighth inning against reliever Alex Wilson, lifting the Cleveland Indians over the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Tuesday night.More >>
