H.S. baseball and softball scores (4/12/18)

Baseball 

Liberty 5 Cardinal Mooney 9 

Lakeview 2 South Range 1 

Waterloo 1 Springfield 13 

Girard 5 Champion 3 

Struthers 6 Niles 10 

Softball 

Canfield 8 Fitch 5 

Hubbard 3 Jefferson 13

LaBrae 17 Liberty 0 

