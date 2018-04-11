Cordray questions DeWine call to speaker facing FBI scrutiny - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cordray questions DeWine call to speaker facing FBI scrutiny

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democrat Richard Cordray says it was "highly inappropriate" for Ohio's attorney general to call Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger in the middle of a federal investigation and the exchange should be investigated.

Cordray said Wednesday that Attorney General Mike DeWine, a GOP gubernatorial rival, apparently used the call to advise Rosenberger on "how he should handle himself in that investigation."

At issue is a call DeWine made to Rosenberger Friday after reading the lawmaker had hired a lawyer amid FBI questioning.

DeWine said Wednesday he called Rosenberger and urged him to resign "out of concern" as a party leader. He said he had no inside information on any investigation.

Rosenberger, who faced term limits in January, resigned Tuesday , effective May 1. DeWine says Rosenberger shouldn't wait.

