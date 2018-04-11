Crosby's hat trick pushes Penguins past Flyers 7-0

The Youngstown State softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 9-5 win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 9-5 win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a message in their playoff opener.More >>
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a message in their playoff opener.More >>
LeBron James played in his 82nd game, scored 10 points and then got some rest for the playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers were beaten 110-98 by New York in their regular-season finale and coach Jeff Hornacek's...More >>
LeBron James played in his 82nd game, scored 10 points and then got some rest for the playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers were beaten 110-98 by New York in their regular-season finale and coach Jeff Hornacek's likely...More >>
Detroit pitcher Jordan Zimmermann was hit on the face by a liner drive off the bat of Cleveland's Jason Kopnis and left the game after two batters.More >>
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann bruised the right side of his jaw when hit in the face by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland's Jason Kipnis on Wednesday night and left after two batters in the Indians'...More >>
Veteran forward Kendrick Perkins is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers.More >>
Veteran forward Kendrick Perkins is back with the Cleveland Cavaliers.More >>
LeBron James has added another first to his remarkable career by playing in all 82 games.More >>
LeBron James has added another first to his remarkable career by playing in all 82 games.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, April 11, 2018.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, April 11, 2018.More >>
Local athletes signed National Letters of Intent today for various sports and several schools.More >>
Local athletes signed National Letters of Intent today for various sports and several schools.More >>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.More >>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.More >>