Suspect in fatal Warren stabbing pleads guilty to lesser charge

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A man who was scheduled to go on trial later this month for the fatal stabbing of a Warren man is now awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a less serious charge.

Arteum Brodeur had been indicted on murder charges for the July 8 stabbing death of 31-year-old Michael Krevas during a fight outside an apartment complex at Monroe Street NW and North  Park Avenue.

Krevas died later at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

According to court records, the Iowa native pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on March 28, three days before his 25th birthday.

Brodeur will be sentenced after completion of a pre-sentencing report.

