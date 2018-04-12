HIV positive Salem woman guilty of having sex with Hubbard man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

This is Lisa Mutter's second conviction

HIV positive Salem woman guilty of having sex with Hubbard man

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

A Salem woman already in prison for having unprotected sex with men without telling them she was HIV positive faces sentencing for a similar crime in Trumbull County.

Lisa Mutter, 42, pleaded guilty in Trumbull County Court on Wednesday to felonious assault.

Mutter was indicted after a Hubbard man told police he was living with Mutter between November 2015 and February of 2016 and the two had unprotected sex.

The victim told police he found out about Mutter being HIV positive after learning about a felonious assault charge filed against her in Columbiana County.

HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, weakens a person’s immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infection.

No effective cure exists for HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Mutter pleaded guilty in the Columbiana County case and was sentenced last month to three years in prison.

She'll be sentenced in Trumbull County after a pre-sentencing report is completed.

