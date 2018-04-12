Analysis: Investment creates 926 new Valley jobs

Private companies invested more than $216 million in the Valley last year creating 926 new jobs according to data compiled by the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

The 2017 Economic Development Report Card released on Wednesday found that a total of 367 projects resulted in an investment of $216,256,009.

That compares to the previous year when 164 company projects resulted in nearly $1,137,203,886 of investment and 1,323 new jobs.

The Regional Chamber, in partnership with 16 other agencies, gathers data on economic development investment in the Valley annually.

The combined resources help companies with infrastructure investment, tax incentives, loans, project coordination, grant oversight, technical advisement, property development and other services.

Each individual agency provides project investment for business attraction, retention, expansion or startup, as well as job creation, according to the chamber.

The collective efforts of the agencies are screened for duplication and then presented in the report card.

"This piece is an important benchmark of the progress the Valley is making in critical areas related to economic development,” said Barb Ewing, CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator. “It's a tremendous tool in helping us tell our story about the revitalization of the area."

Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber, said that in addition to the report card's being used to inform the local community, regional partners and site consultants of our efforts and results, the piece is also shared with companies looking to locate in the Youngstown-Warren region.

"The companies considering an investment here are always interested in learning more about the local economy and investments made by other firms. The report card is always well-received," she noted.

The Regional Chamber is the lead economic development agency for Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

The report card may be seen here