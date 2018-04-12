Austintown schools, stadium switching to LED lighting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown schools, stadium switching to LED lighting

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Work gets underway this month on a project to install energy efficient lighting in all five Austintown Local School District buildings, as well as the Falcons' football stadium and baseball field.

The district is expected to save more than $153,000 a year by switching to LED lighting, according to a media release from Energy Optimizers, USA, an energy management solutions firm.

Energy Optimizers is retrofitting the interior and exterior lighting systems designed to use sixty percent less energy than conventional lighting and is supposed to last five times longer then the lights being replaced.

The district is also making use of First Energy incentives, which is expected to net an additional $50,000 in energy rebates.

Energy Optimizers says LED lighting offers a quality of light that is very close to natural sunlight, which will result in better-lit and more comfortable learning environments.

In addition, LEDs don't have the hum and flicker associated with fluorescent lighting, especially useful in special needs classrooms.

