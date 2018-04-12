Rain in the morning but a significant warm up in the afternoon

Showers will be around for much of Thursday Morning with a spotty shower or sprinkle the second half of the day.

Thursday, highs will reach the upper 60s with lows only dropping to the low 50s!

Friday should stay largely dry with partial sunshine and highs soaring to the upper 70s.

Showers and storms are possible both the second half of Saturday and much of Sunday.

After the weekend, expect a big change of pace! Highs will drop 15 to 20 degrees below average by Wednesday. Rain will turn to snow Monday with snow showers and flurries around Tuesday.

Fortunately, highs will rebound slightly Wednesday.