Garbage worker struck by Boardman school bus

Township Police are investigating after a man was struck by a Boardman School bus carrying elementary students to class.

A worker fell from an Allison Brothers garbage truck and was struck by bus number 49 in a residential neighborhood on Spartan Drive at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The bus was carrying students who attend St. Charles School, none of whom were injured according to Boardman Superintendent Tim Saxton.

The worker was taken to a hospital for treatment. It does not appear that his injuries are life-threatening.