Boardman mom charged after children found during drug raid

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Rafael Samaniego (L) Frances Turner (C) Devonte White (R) Rafael Samaniego (L) Frances Turner (C) Devonte White (R)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Boardman mom is charged with child endangering after raids conducted by Youngstown's Vice Unit on two South Side homes turned up guns, cash, and drugs, some hidden in a dog food can.

Officers searched the home at 42 West Marion Avenue Wednesday night, where they found 34 bags of marijuana and a bag of crack cocaine on the living room table, as well as Xanax, Tramadol, two handguns, digital scales, and $600 in cash.

Police charged 26-year-old Rafael Samaniego with cocaine and drug possession and marijuana trafficking.

Since police say they also found three young children in the living room, police charged their mother, 26-year-old Frances Turner of Boardman with child endangering.

The Vice Unit also searched a home on West Judson where officers say they found crack hidden in several places, including a kitchen cupboard, the finger of a glove, and in a can of dog food.

Marijuana was discovered in four bags and inside a glass container.

Three Tramadol pills were in an end table drawer, according to police who also seized $1,149 in cash and a handgun.

Devonte White, 26, is charged with possessing crack, drugs, marijuana as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

