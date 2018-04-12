Boardman mom charged after children found during drug raid

A Boardman mom is charged with child endangering after raids conducted by Youngstown's Vice Unit on two South Side homes turned up guns, cash, and drugs, some hidden in a dog food can.

Officers searched the home at 42 West Marion Avenue Wednesday night, where they found 34 bags of marijuana and a bag of crack cocaine on the living room table, as well as Xanax, Tramadol, two handguns, digital scales, and $600 in cash.

Police charged 26-year-old Rafael Samaniego with cocaine and drug possession and marijuana trafficking.

Since police say they also found three young children in the living room, police charged their mother, 26-year-old Frances Turner of Boardman with child endangering.

The Vice Unit also searched a home on West Judson where officers say they found crack hidden in several places, including a kitchen cupboard, the finger of a glove, and in a can of dog food.

Marijuana was discovered in four bags and inside a glass container.

Three Tramadol pills were in an end table drawer, according to police who also seized $1,149 in cash and a handgun.

Devonte White, 26, is charged with possessing crack, drugs, marijuana as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.