North Lima company to construct Downtown Youngstown amphitheater

A North Lima construction company has been granted the $8 million contract to construct the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater in Downtown.

Brock & Associates Builders Inc. had the lowest bid for the project, which will reportedly begin construction on June 1st.

The first phase of the plan will create an amphitheater design with more than 3200 seats on the old Wean United Site near the Market Street bridge in downtown Youngstown.

It would include a restroom facility, an expanded concessions area, a V.I.P. building, a ticket box, terraced seating and an expanded canopy.

Future phases of the amphitheater project would include a possible water park facility, a water feature, a dog park, what would be called Riverfront Park, a children's garden and play area, a community garden space, an athletics area to include basketball and bocci courts.

It could also include a river overlook deck, a trail, a re-purposed area under the Market Street bridge and event spaces for community festivals.

Late last year, The Youngstown Foundation, one of the oldest community foundations in the nation purchased the naming rights for the amphitheater itself for $3 million.

According to our print partner The Vindicator, the city is also in talks with the Raymond John Wean Foundation about possible naming rights for the park.

The city has also been considering options for transforming portions of downtown into an entertainment district, having sold the former St.Vincent DePaul building on Front Street in hopes that developers will turn it into a restaurant.

Youngstown City Council previously signed a contract with JAC Management to run the amphitheater. JAC is currently running operations for the Covelli Centre.