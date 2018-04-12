Liberty Trustees to discuss possible road levy with engineer

One Liberty Trustee said she wants to present a plan to potentially ask voters for more money to fix the township's roads.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak says that during a meeting with the Trumbull County Engineers Office on Thursday, she planned on proposing putting a 1.25 mill levy on the November ballot.

According to Stoyak, the township needs the money in order to fix a list of roads which the Engineers Office said needed immediate work.

Liberty Township has 62 miles of road.

In 2013, voters approved a 1.25 mill levy in order to help pay for road work. But according to Stoyak, the money wasn't enough. Stoyak previously noted that that levy brought in approximately $250,000 a year.

"We want to probably renew that this fall and we will probably need an additional millage to try to get a lot of the other roads done that we need to get done," Stoyak previously told 21 News.

She said that the township also took out a loan in order to help pay for the work that needed to be done.

Some of the biggest problem streets include Mount Everett Road and West Montrose Street.

Township Administrator Pat Ungaro previously said that they've been picking away at the problem over the past several years, but the goal now is to get the roads done in a timely manner.

"If we go to the people and they approve something a little more than we have, we can do the whole township maybe in four years," Ungaro said in February.

The previous road levy took three attempts before voters finally approved it.

