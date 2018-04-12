Traffic ticket complaint brings harassment charge against Newton Falls man

Bond is set at $25,000 for a Newton Falls man accused of harassing police over a traffic ticket.

Weathersfield police said 40-year-old Mark Semenko made several phone calls to them on April 2nd, complaining about a traffic ticket.

Police said in a report when they would try to answer Semenko's questions, he would reply with phrases such as "f--k you."

Police also say Semenko repeatedly called them over a 45-minute span.

Police Cheif Michael J. Naples Jr. told 21 News, "You don't call here and create havoc and tie up phone lines."

The chief also mentioned that officers directed Semenko to go to a hearing officer to discuss the ticket.

Police said they gave Semenko several warnings before charging him with telephone harassment.

A warrant has been issued for Semenko's arrest.