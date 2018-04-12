Traffic ticket complaint brings harassment charge against Newton - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Traffic ticket complaint brings harassment charge against Newton Falls man

Posted: Updated:
Mark Semenko (1999 booking photo) Mark Semenko (1999 booking photo)
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

Bond is set at $25,000 for a Newton Falls man accused of harassing police over a traffic ticket. 

Weathersfield police said 40-year-old Mark Semenko made several phone calls to them on April 2nd, complaining about a traffic ticket.

Police said in a report when they would try to answer Semenko's questions, he would reply with phrases such as "f--k you."

Police also say Semenko repeatedly called them over a 45-minute span. 

Police Cheif Michael J. Naples Jr. told 21 News, "You don't call here and create havoc and tie up phone lines."

The chief also mentioned that officers directed Semenko to go to a hearing officer to discuss the ticket. 

Police said they gave Semenko several warnings before charging him with telephone harassment.

A warrant has been issued for Semenko's arrest. 

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:39:37 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>

  • Sherpa guide trying to reach top of the world for 22nd time

    Sherpa guide trying to reach top of the world for 22nd time

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:55 AM EDT2018-04-12 06:55:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha). In this March 26, 2018 photo, Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, 48, poses for a photograph at his rented apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal. Rita, who is one of just three people to scale Mount Everest 21 times, is abo...(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha). In this March 26, 2018 photo, Nepalese veteran Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, 48, poses for a photograph at his rented apartment in Kathmandu, Nepal. Rita, who is one of just three people to scale Mount Everest 21 times, is abo...
    A Sherpa guide is attempting a record-breaking 22nd summit of Mount Everest.More >>
    A Sherpa guide is attempting a record-breaking 22nd summit of Mount Everest.More >>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:43 AM EDT2018-04-12 04:43:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms