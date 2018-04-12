Double amputee spreads message of courage to Hubbard students - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Double amputee spreads message of courage to Hubbard students

Posted: Updated:
By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Connect
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio -

An Ohio native with an inspiring message of courage and perseverance delivered some motivation to students of Hubbard High School.  

Brad Hurtig, a native of Northwest Ohio, was a student-athlete in high school. According to his bio, just days after the summer between his sophomore and junior year, Hurtig suffered an accident which left both of his hands amputated. 

Hurtig was able to fight back though, rejoining his high school football team in his senior year, and reportedly led the defensive team with 111 tackles. 

Now, Hurtig is a motivational speaker- teaching kids and adults alike about overcoming obstacles. 

In Hubbard Thursday morning, Hurtig spoke to students about facing fears and obstacles. 

Jennifer and Mark Gasser donated the funds in order to secure Hurtig's appearance. 

Hurtig is scheduled to speak at Youngstown's Gasser Chair Company next week. 

Hurtig just recently published his book, "Find a Way.  How A Water Bottle Took Me From An Amputee To All-State".   His story has also been featured on ESPN, NBC, CBS and the New York Times.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:09:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Thursday, April 12 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-04-12 20:09:08 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms