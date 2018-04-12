Double amputee spreads message of courage to Hubbard students

An Ohio native with an inspiring message of courage and perseverance delivered some motivation to students of Hubbard High School.

Brad Hurtig, a native of Northwest Ohio, was a student-athlete in high school. According to his bio, just days after the summer between his sophomore and junior year, Hurtig suffered an accident which left both of his hands amputated.

Hurtig was able to fight back though, rejoining his high school football team in his senior year, and reportedly led the defensive team with 111 tackles.

Now, Hurtig is a motivational speaker- teaching kids and adults alike about overcoming obstacles.

In Hubbard Thursday morning, Hurtig spoke to students about facing fears and obstacles.

Jennifer and Mark Gasser donated the funds in order to secure Hurtig's appearance.

Hurtig is scheduled to speak at Youngstown's Gasser Chair Company next week.

Hurtig just recently published his book, "Find a Way. How A Water Bottle Took Me From An Amputee To All-State". His story has also been featured on ESPN, NBC, CBS and the New York Times.