PA Lottery expanding debit and mobile pay options

A study conducted by Grove City College Professor of Biology Dr. Tracy Farone shows the types of ticks and the diseases they carry are increasing in Pennsylvania.More >>
A new legislation has passed for anti-bullying policies in school districts on Wednesday.More >>
The Buhl Community Recreation Center is partnering with Penn State Shenango to collaborate renovations to the campus gymnasium.More >>
The Pennsylvania Lottery is expanding debit and mobile pay options to make playing games more convenient.More >>
A Cincinnati man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Mercer County in August.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
