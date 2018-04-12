Buhl Center and Penn State Shenango campus collaborate on renovations to gymnasium

The Buhl Community Recreation Center is partnering with Penn State Shenango to collaborate renovations to the campus gymnasium.

The Penn State Shenango Business and Finance Director has been working closely with the center's director over the last two years to re-establish the partnership that spanned over three decades from the mid-sixties to mid-nineties.

The campus signed a three-year formal contract with the Buhl Center which outlines Penn State's usage of the facility to host its athletic practices and competitions.

"We have had a great collaboration with them for many years. For the last two decades, however, it has mostly been a mutual agreement between our two institutions, where we have paid for several memberships or hourly rates for the usage of the Buhl Center's gymnasium. This current contract is exclusively for our reinstated Athletic program," said Penn State Shenango Business and Finance Director, Bill Dungee.

As part of the contractual agreement, the campus will collaborate with the Buhl Center on upgrades and renovations to its gymnasium. The renovations include enhancing and improving the facilities aesthetics.

Campus officials say the most notable upgrade of all, will be the restoration of the gymnasium floor. The floor will be stripped, varnished, sealed and trademarked with the Penn State athletic logo.

"We believe that this is just the start of what promises to be a great partnership between the Buhl Community Recreation Center and Penn State. We have also discussed the potential to do much more in partnership with the campus including finding ways to engage the entire student body with our facility," says Buhl Community Recreation Center Director Jason Kmick.

The Shenango campus will also have exclusive use of one of the three men's locker rooms at the Buhl Center, which will be used by both the campus's men's and women's athletes.

The locker room is currently being renovated as its "home" locker room and will include new lockers and updates to the current sinks and showers.

The locker room updates started in winter and plan to be finished by the end of April.

A separate athletic training room on the second floor of the Buhl Center will also be renovated and operated by the Shenango campus.

The campus has been working with Sharon Regional Medical Center on future athletic training services, and once an agreement has been signed and a new athletic trainer has been hired, the restoration process will begin.

Penn State Shenango Athletic Director and Men's Basketball Coach, Andre Smith says, "This unique partnership will have a positive impact on both Penn State Shenango and the community. There are several new ideas that we can collaborate on to enrich this community. This agreement will also allow local businesses to take part in sponsorships in the gymnasium area. I know all parties are extremely excited about the future as we move forward."

The project has been approved by the Buhl Center's Board of Trustees.

Work will begin on May 19 and is expected to be complete by June 8.