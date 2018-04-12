Legislation passed for anti-bullying policies for school distric - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Legislation passed for anti-bullying policies for school districts

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
A new legislation has passed for anti-bullying policies in school districts on Wednesday.

House Bill 360 expands people covered under anti-bullying protections, requires schools to maintain a record of incidents with confirmation that parents were notified, and must include a disciplinary procedure for retaliation against students who report bullying activities.

The House of Representatives also passed House Bill 318 defining qualifications for School Resource Officers including 40 hours of specialized training in the wake of repeated school violence.  

State Representative John Boccieri says there is a strong need to break the violence. 

"The legislature identified basic standards for school bullies and requires better training for school cops in these bills. There is a strong desire in Columbus to break this culture of violence we see in schools and many of these acts start with bullying - the safety of our children is of utmost importance and I am glad there is attention being paid to this issue," says Boccieri. 

Boccieri argues disciplinary actions should favor in-school rather than out-of-school suspensions. 

House Bill 360 includes provisions that increase suspensions from 10 days for the first offense to 30 and 182 or expulsion for subsequent offenses within the same school year.

House Bill 360 also exempts private schools from following the disciplinary framework.

Both House Bills will now head to the Senate for approval. 

