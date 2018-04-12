Phantom Fireworks gives $100,000 to YSU Scholarship fund - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Phantom Fireworks gives $100,000 to YSU Scholarship fund

Posted:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Phantom Fireworks announced a $100,000 gift that will be given to Youngstown State University's scholarship fund. 

Bruce Zoldan, President and CEO of Youngstown's Phantom Fireworks announced on Thursday a gift that would be given to the Sam & Sylvia Zoldan Scholarship Fund from the Bruce & Rori Family Foundation.

The Sam & Sylvia Scholarship Fund was established at YSU several years ago by the Zoldan family, in memory of their parents.

The fund is managed by the YSU Foundation.  

The announcement was made at the Showroom Managers Meetings at which YSU President Jim Tressel was the keynote speaker.

"It was particularly gratifying to be able to share our support of YSU with our managers. It continues a tradition of community support by all of the showrooms and the showroom management teams in their areas," says Zoldan. 

