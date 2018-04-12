"Empty Bowls" to raise money for a Mercer County food warehouse

Empty Bowls 2018 was held in Mercer County to bring awareness and money to the Community Food Warehouse.

Five-hundred people attended Thursday evening's event at Hope Center for Arts & Technology.

The event was centered around a simple meal of soup and bread, donated by local restaurants and bakers.

The event was centered around filling "empty bowls".

Handcrafted bowls, made by local students, college art departments, local amateur and professional artisans were given to all who attended.

The Community Food Warehouse serves over 4,000 households.

"Hunger is in our own backyards. We may not know that our neighbor is hungry because in all circumstances they may have a home and car but have lost a job or two. People have lost jobs or have a serious illness, it doesn't take much to take a family out," says Mimi Prada, Public Relations Manager for the Community Food Warehouse.

Prada says the take-home "empty bowl" reminds us each day that hunger persists in our own backyards.