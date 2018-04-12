Austintown Fitch celebrates 50 years of baseball with new all-turf field

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
In just 4 years, Niles City Schools will face a more than an $11 million dollar deficit.More >>
In just 4 years, Niles City Schools will face a more than an $11 million dollar deficit.More >>
Gander Outdoors is officially back open in Niles. The store on Niles Cortland Road officially reopened on Thursday.More >>
Gander Outdoors is officially back open in Niles. The store on Niles Cortland Road officially reopened on Thursday.More >>
It was a grand slam for the Austintown Athletic Department on Thursday as they celebrated 50 years of baseball, including a new athletic complex and a new baseball field.More >>
It was a grand slam for the Austintown Athletic Department on Thursday as they celebrated 50 years of baseball, including a new athletic complex and a new baseball field.More >>
Empty Bowls 2018 was held in Mercer County to bring awareness and money to the Community Food Warehouse.More >>
Empty Bowls 2018 was held in Mercer County to bring awareness and money to the Community Food Warehouse.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
Authorities say three highway workers were struck and injured on an eastern Pennsylvania interstate.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>
One of three women who escaped a Cleveland home after being held for a decade has revealed she's married.More >>