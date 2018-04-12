Austintown Fitch celebrates 50 years of baseball with new all-tu - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Fitch celebrates 50 years of baseball with new all-turf field

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

It was a grand slam for the Austintown Athletic Department on Thursday as they celebrated 50 years of baseball, including a new athletic complex and a new baseball field. 

The new turf baseball field is part of the $2 million Athletic Complex Project.

"They say it's going to be like the ball coming from the infield off of the turf so quick that when they slide, they might slide earlier but they'll make it all the way to the base and beyond. The defense is going to have to be ready for that, " says former Austintown coach, Ray Coppola.

Coppola baseball field will be the first all-turf baseball field in the area.

There was a ceremonial ribbon cutting followed by former baseball coaches Ray Coppola and Wally Ford throwing out the first pitches on the beautiful field.

