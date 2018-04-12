Ohio House speaker moves up resignation, leaving immediately - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio House speaker moves up resignation, leaving immediately

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.

Brad Miller, a spokesman for House Republicans, said Thursday that Rosenberger's decision to resign now came at the request of Rep. Kirk Schuring. Schuring is speaker pro tempore and presides over the House in Rosenberger's absence.

Rosenberger says he believes all of his actions as speaker have been "ethical and lawful," but he understands the inquiry could take some time to resolve.

The 36-year-old Republican announced his resignation Tuesday but initially said he would stay on until May 1. He told the Dayton Daily News Friday that he has hired an attorney "as a precautionary measure."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

