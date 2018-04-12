Ohio House speaker moves up resignation, leaving immediately

Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
Guitar makers hit hard by new regulations that limit imports and exports of precious rosewoodMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a new law aimed at curbing sex traffickingMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry but he cautioned that any rules be thought carefully through so smaller businesses aren't undercut by themMore >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
With Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan deciding against re-election, the focus turns to other Republicans who could run for his southeast Wisconsin congressional seatMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
Apologizing for Facebook failures in light of harvesting of users' private data, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says social media giant is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in federal probe of Russian election interferenceMore >>
At least 5 businesses in the city of Campbell may have been paying income tax to the wrong city.More >>
At least 5 businesses in the city of Campbell may have been paying income tax to the wrong city.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is stepping down immediately, moving up a resignation he announced earlier this week amid talk of an FBI investigation into his activities.More >>
In just 4 years, Niles City Schools will face a more than an $11 million dollar deficit.More >>
In just 4 years, Niles City Schools will face a more than an $11 million dollar deficit.More >>
Gander Outdoors is officially back open in Niles. The store on Niles Cortland Road officially reopened on Thursday.More >>
Gander Outdoors is officially back open in Niles. The store on Niles Cortland Road officially reopened on Thursday.More >>
It was a grand slam for the Austintown Athletic Department on Thursday as they celebrated 50 years of baseball, including a new athletic complex and a new baseball field.More >>
It was a grand slam for the Austintown Athletic Department on Thursday as they celebrated 50 years of baseball, including a new athletic complex and a new baseball field.More >>