Fredonia man convicted of murder

A Mercer County man has been convicted of murdering Greenville man who was working at a store in Crawford County this past December.

According to Erietvnews.com, 34-year-old Adam Greenlee of Fredonia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering Patrick Kozminski.

Kozminski, who was 21 years old at the time, was stabbed several times in the head an neck at the GNC vitamin store in Vernon Township.

Police used tracking dogs as they tried to track down Greenlee.

He was eventually found at an Erie Walmart where he was arrested.