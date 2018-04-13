Report: Warren man convicted of murder, kidnapping

A Trumbull County man will be sentenced next month for murdering a Warren man and abducting a woman.

Our print partner The Vindicator reports that a jury on Thursday convicted 51-year-old Shawn Hope of two counts of aggravated murder, robbery, two counts of kidnapping, tampering with evidence and a weapons violation.

Hope was accused of fatally shooting 41-year-old John Kellar of Niles, whose body was found in a home on Stephens Avenue in early December 2016.

Police also said Hope abducted Alicia Binion from the home.

Hope was on the run for four months until he was arrested by authorities in Detroit.