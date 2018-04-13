Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim



By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

Andrea Constand's testimony on Friday makes for a climactic courtroom showdown after five other women told jurors that the man once revered as "America's Dad" is a serial rapist who harmed them too.

It's Constand's second chance to confront Cosby in court, since his first trial ended without a verdict.

This time she's facing a defense team intent on portraying her as a "con artist" who framed him and scored a $3.4 million civil settlement.

Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand and the other women have done.

