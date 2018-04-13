'Best Places to Live' report cites downtown Youngstown 'resurgence'

The annual edition of the best cities in which to live has Youngstown ranked near the bottom of the list.

U.S. News and World Report's Best Places to Live rankings place Youngstown at number 108 out of 125 cities ranked.

Although the Valley fared better than cities like Miami, New Orleans, and Albuquerque, it was behind all other Ohio cities on the list.

A profile written by Beth Ann Tabak for the report calls Youngstown a Rust Belt City “ in the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance that combines rich historical tradition with the zeal of a new generation.”

The profile says downtown Youngstown is experiencing a business resurgence including restaurants, bars, galleries, and shops.

Taback calls residents here “friendly”.

Compared to other metro areas of similar size, the report says the cost of living in Youngstown is much lower. Home costs, utilities, food expenses and medical costs all fall well below the national average.

Top five cities ranked in Best Places to Live:

#1 Austin, TX #2 Colorado Springs, CO #3 Denver, CO #4 Des Moines, IA #5 Fayetteville, AR

U.S. News and World Reports say the 2018 Best Places to Live were determined in part by a public survey of thousands of individuals across the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a home town.

Their methodology also factors in data from the United States Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.