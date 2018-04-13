'Best Places to Live' report cites downtown Youngstown 'resurgence'

A Mercer County man has been convicted of murdering Greenville man who was working at a store in Crawford County this past December.More >>
A car running a stop sign on Youngstown's South Side brought on a police pursuit that ended with a geyser of water spewing into the air after the car crashed into a fire hydrant.More >>
The annual edition of the best cities in which to live has Youngstown ranked near the bottom of the list. U.S. News and World Report's Best Places to Live rankings place Youngstown at number 108 out of 125 cities ranked.More >>
President Trump is taking to Twitter to clarify a seeming reversal on his decision to pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership garnered criticism from lawmakers including Valley Congressman Tim Ryan.More >>
A multi-story commercial building in East Palestine didn't escape Thursday's high winds that whipped through the Valley.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
