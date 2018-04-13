'Best Places to Live' report cites downtown Youngstown 'resurgen - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

'Best Places to Live' report cites downtown Youngstown 'resurgence'

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The annual edition of the best cities in which to live has Youngstown ranked near the bottom of the list.

U.S. News and World Report's Best Places to Live rankings place Youngstown at number 108 out of 125 cities ranked.

Although the Valley fared better than cities like Miami, New Orleans, and Albuquerque, it was behind all other Ohio cities on the list.

A profile written by Beth Ann Tabak for the report calls Youngstown a Rust Belt City “ in the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance that combines rich historical tradition with the zeal of a new generation.”

The profile says downtown Youngstown is experiencing a business resurgence including restaurants, bars, galleries, and shops.

Taback calls residents here “friendly”.

Compared to other metro areas of similar size, the report says the cost of living in Youngstown is much lower. Home costs, utilities, food expenses and medical costs all fall well below the national average.

Top five cities ranked in Best Places to Live:

#1 Austin, TX

#2 Colorado Springs, CO

#3 Denver, CO

#4 Des Moines, IA

#5 Fayetteville, AR

U.S. News and World Reports say the 2018 Best Places to Live were determined in part by a public survey of thousands of individuals across the U.S. to find out what qualities they consider important in a home town.

Their methodology also factors in data from the United States Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as well as U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms