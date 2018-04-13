Weather-perfection for Friday, heavy rain expected for the weekend

A picture-perfect forecast for Friday; Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s!

Saturday will start in the mid-50s and warm to the low 70s. An increase in cloud cover can be expected over the first half of the day with showers turning likely by sunset. A rumble of thunder or two can't be ruled out Saturday Evening.

Sunday, rain will be likely much of the day. heavy rain is possible the second half of the day with rain totals exceeding 2" through Monday Morning.

The work week will start off with a drastic dip in temperatures. Highs Monday will be hit early in the upper 40s but much of the day will be in the 30s. Tuesday's highs will only reach the low 40s.

Highs will remain below average through the end of the week but will at least get into the 50s so it won't be as chilly.