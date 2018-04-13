Driver flown to hospital after crash near Salem - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver flown to hospital after crash near Salem

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
PERRY TWP., Ohio -

The victim of a single car crash outside Salem was flown by medical helicopter for treatment early Friday.

State troopers say the driver was injured when his car slammed into a utility pole at the intersection of Routes 45 and 62 in Perry Township at around 8:30 a.m.

Troopers are trying to determine if the driver fell asleep.

There is no information yet on the driver's name or condition.

