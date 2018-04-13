Copper theft floods basement of Warren church

A Youngstown Police Officer arrested over St. Patrick's Day weekend for allegedly driving while under the influence has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation.More >>
A Youngstown Police Officer arrested over St. Patrick's Day weekend for allegedly driving while under the influence has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation.More >>
A copper theft is being blamed for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Warren church.More >>
A copper theft is being blamed for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Warren church.More >>
UAW local officials have been mum so far about a company announcement expected to be made today at a meeting with members who work at the GM Assembly plant in Lordstown. Union sources tell 21 News the meeting in Lordstown is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. Seeking information about the meeting, 21 News attempted to reach UAW Local 1112 Shop Chairman Dan Morgan Friday morning. We were told he Morgan is in a meeting and not available. When 21 News Reporter Michelle Nicks stopped by the u...More >>
UAW local officials have been mum so far about a company announcement expected to be made today at a meeting with members who work at the GM Assembly plant in Lordstown. Union sources tell 21 News the meeting in Lordstown is scheduled for 3 p.m. today. Seeking information about the meeting, 21 News attempted to reach UAW Local 1112 Shop Chairman Dan Morgan Friday morning. We were told he Morgan is in a meeting and not available. When 21 News Reporter Michelle Nicks stopped by the u...More >>
The victim of a single car crash outside Salem was flown by medical helicopter for treatment early Friday.More >>
The victim of a single car crash outside Salem was flown by medical helicopter for treatment early Friday.More >>
U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of repeatedly beating a child.More >>
U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of repeatedly beating a child.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>
The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether the widow of a former University of Notre Dame football player can sue the school and the NCAA over allegations her husband was disabled by concussions from his college career in the 1970s.More >>