Copper theft floods basement of Warren church

A copper theft is being blamed for causing thousands of dollars in damage to a Warren church.

The wife of the pastor of New Creation Baptist Church on Atlantic NW told police that someone removed pipes from the basement and first floor of the church sometime Wednesday.

Some of the pipes were water lines and according to a police report, the basement of the church was flooded.

Police say whoever stole the pipes got in by breaking the frame to the front door of the church.

Church officials estimate damage at around $3,000.