Flu hospitalizations rise in Valley

Although Ohio health officials are reporting a statewide decrease in flu over the past week, some statistics are showing an increase here in the Valley.

The Ohio Department of Health on Friday reported slight decreases in the number of outpatient and emergency department visits by people with flu-like symptoms last week.

Sixty-one people were hospitalized for the in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties last week. That's up from the 34 people hospitalized in the three-county area during the previous week.

Hospitalizations for the thirteen-county East Central Ohio area which includes Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties have increased over the past three weeks from 94 hospitalizations to 150 in the most recent week.

Ohio remains one of about a dozen states where the flu is still widespread according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The deaths of four children have been linked to the flu in Ohio since the season began last fall.