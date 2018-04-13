Columbiana introduces new K-9 officer

After several months of fundraising efforts, the Columbiana Police Department is finally able to introduce their new K-9 officer.

The new trainee, named Csuti, is a 17-month-old German Shepherd from Hungary. His name reportedly means "Caution", which is what criminals in Columbiana may need to show shortly.

The department posted their first pictures of Csuti to social media on Friday. However, he's not ready to hit the streets and begin fighting crime just yet.

That post can be found on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ColumbianaPD/

According to the post on social media, Csuti was tested for the attributes necessary to be a successful police working dog and he finished first in all categories at this specialized kennel.

Csuti and his new handler, Columbiana Officer Bryan Granchie are heading off to begin training with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which Chief Time Gladis says is an "intensive" 10-week course.

During training, Granchie and Csuti are expected to hit the streets in June, at which point Chief Gladis says they will be assigned to the HEAT team, which uses intelligence gathering and pattern analysis to identify routes and methods of traffickers. HEAT combats drug trafficking, human trafficking, and trafficking in stolen goods.

According to the post introducing Csuti, he will be a dual purpose K-9 officer, used to detect drugs and working in tracking and apprehension.

Previously, Chief Gladis previously said that "Drug users who are addicted to heroin or opioids, meth, cocaine or other powerful narcotics often need significant quantities of their drug of choice to get through each day. They often fund these drug purchases through burglary, theft, and robbery."

For law enforcement, the hope is that Csuti will be able to help deter those crimes from even happening, and stop them when they do.

The department says they are still in need of donations in order to help finish paying for the K-9 program.

If you want to get involved you still have time. The department says checks can be made out to Columbiana Police Department and you can specify 'K-9' on the memo line.