Youngstown police searching for missing teen in need of medication

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown police are asking the community for help to find a teenager who is in need of medication and may have joined a gang. 

According to a release from the Youngstown Police Department, 17-year-old Christopher Thomas has been missing since March 19th. 

Police say the teen has run away many times before, however, he usually comes back after a short duration or contacts family. 

Officials also say that the teen's identity has been stolen and that someone used his information to file a tax return, however, since Thomas is a juvenile investigators say he would have needed his grandfather's assistance. 

According to police, Thomas has high blood pressure which can only be controlled with medication. Officials say he is also diagnosed as having lack of impulse control, Bipolar, PTSD, ADHD; all of which need to be controlled with medication. 

Investigators say there may be a reason to believe Thomas could have joined a local gang. 

Thomas is described as 5'10" and 170 pounds. Relatives were only able to provide Thomas's license as a picture. 

Thomas does have connections to the Columbus area and may be there. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-743-9378, 330-743-9380, or 330-742-8950. 
 

