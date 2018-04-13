Police: 40 shots fired in Sharon neighborhood

Sharon Police are trying to determine if there is any connection between early morning incidents of gunfire and a brawl in two neighborhoods.

Officers went to the 600 block of McClure Avenue at 3:13 a.m. Friday when neighbors reported hearing a series of gunshots.

Although no one was hurt, a house and vehicle were struck with bullets.

Police say they found close to 40 spent .9mm and .45 caliber shell casings,

Less than 45 minutes later officers were called to a fight involving as many as twelve people on the 300 block of Quinby Street.

Police from Farrell, Sharpsville, and Hermitage also went to the scene.

Freddie A. McCune,31, was arrested for possession of prohibited firearms after police seized a.9mm pistol with a high capacity magazine was recovered.

Police say it has not yet been determined if these two incidents are related.