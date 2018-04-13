Police: 40 shots fired in Sharon neighborhood - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: 40 shots fired in Sharon neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

Sharon Police are trying to determine if there is any connection between early morning incidents of gunfire and a brawl in two neighborhoods.

Officers went to the 600 block of McClure Avenue at 3:13 a.m. Friday when neighbors reported hearing a series of gunshots.

Although no one was hurt, a house and vehicle were struck with bullets.

Police say they found close to 40 spent .9mm and .45 caliber shell casings,

Less than 45 minutes later officers were called to a fight involving as many as twelve people on the 300 block of Quinby Street.

Police from Farrell, Sharpsville, and Hermitage also went to the scene.

Freddie A. McCune,31, was arrested for possession of prohibited firearms after police seized a.9mm pistol with a high capacity magazine was recovered. 

Police say it has not yet been determined if these two incidents are related.

     

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms