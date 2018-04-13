H.S. baseball, softball and tennis scores (4/12/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball, softball and tennis scores (4/12/18)

Baseball 

Hubbard 9 Ursuline 5

Columbiana 4 Fitch 16 

McDonald 0 Jackson-Milton 16

Liberty 0 Mineral Ridge 2

Champion 5 Crestview 0 

Alliance 12 Niles 0 

Canfield 8 Girard 3

Lakeview 8 Poland 11


Softball 

Fitch 11 Poland 9 

McDonald 1 Springfield 2

Hubbard 4 South Range 8 

Canfield 13 Girard 0 

Lakeview 10 Howland 0 

Champion 10 Crestview 0 

Liberty 1 Mineral Ridge 13


Boys' Tennis 

Fitch 3 Mooney 2

Ursuline 4 Boardman 1 

