Polanco homers twice to power Pirates past Cubs 6-1

Ohio State moved up its spring game to late morning Saturday in an effort to beat bad weather that already has led a handful of schools to cancel or reschedule the annual scrimmages.More >>
Artemi Panarin scored 6:02 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.More >>
Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer and drove in three runs, helping the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit 9-3 on Thursday night for their 11th consecutive victory against the Tigers.More >>
Gregory Polanco homered twice to help back a third straight solid start by Trevor Williams, and the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Thursday.More >>
High school baseball, softball and tennis scores from Thursday, April 12, 2018.More >>
It was a grand slam for the Austintown Athletic Department on Thursday as they celebrated 50 years of baseball, including a new athletic complex and a new baseball field.More >>
The Youngstown State softball team scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a 9-5 win over Northern Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins sent a message in their playoff opener.More >>
LeBron James played in his 82nd game, scored 10 points and then got some rest for the playoffs as the Cleveland Cavaliers were beaten 110-98 by New York in their regular-season finale and coach Jeff Hornacek's...More >>
Detroit pitcher Jordan Zimmermann was hit on the face by a liner drive off the bat of Cleveland's Jason Kopnis and left the game after two batters.More >>
