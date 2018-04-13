Teen shot multiple times, killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.

Cleveland police have not identified the teen shot multiple times Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the teen was standing outside a home when shots rang out. A man dragged the teen inside the residence after the shooting. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

WOIO-TV reports neighbors say dozens of shots were fired and that some of those rounds struck cars and homes.

No arrests have been made.

