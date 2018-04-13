Ohio Senate approves $115M plan to replace voting machines - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio Senate approves $115M plan to replace voting machines

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Counties would split nearly $115 million to replace voting machines around Ohio under a plan approved this week by the Ohio Senate.

It now goes to the Ohio House, where lawmakers might consider it before summer break.

The Columbus Dispatch reports most Ohio voting machines are over a decade old. About half use touch-screen voting, and half use scanned paper ballots.

The legislation would let counties choose which type of equipment to get. They would receive an initial payment toward startup costs, and remaining funding would be distributed based on the number of voters in a county.

The proposal was sponsored by Sen. Frank LaRose, a Hudson Republican running for secretary of state.

His Democratic opponent, Rep. Kathleen Clyde, of Kent, has called LaRose's plan a political maneuver.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

    GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:37:48 GMT

    In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut.  

    More >>

    In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut.  

    More >>

  • Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up

    Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:58:27 GMT
    The mix up concerns some businesses on McCartney Road (RT 422) in Campbell that mistakenly paid payroll taxes to the city of Youngstown.  It came to light when Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips revealed that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road had wrongfully been paying income taxes to Youngstown for several years. The owner of the DQ tells 21 News it was a mistake by a new payroll service, and only involved two employees and the problem was corrected. Jeff LImbian is Youngstown's Law...More >>
    The mix up concerns some businesses on McCartney Road (RT 422) in Campbell that mistakenly paid payroll taxes to the city of Youngstown.  It came to light when Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips revealed that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road had wrongfully been paying income taxes to Youngstown for several years. The owner of the DQ tells 21 News it was a mistake by a new payroll service, and only involved two employees and the problem was corrected. Jeff LImbian is Youngstown's Law...More >>

  • CDC says romaine lettuce likely source

    Second Mahoning County woman linked to E. coli outbreak

    Second Mahoning County woman linked to E. coli outbreak

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:57:12 GMT

    Health officials say a second woman from Mahoning County is one of the 35 people in 11 states affected by an E. coli outbreak likely linked to chopped romaine lettuce from Arizona. 

    More >>

    Health officials say a second woman from Mahoning County is one of the 35 people in 11 states affected by an E. coli outbreak likely linked to chopped romaine lettuce from Arizona. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms