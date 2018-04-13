2 killed when car flips during police chase in Ohio

NORTHWOOD, Ohio (AP) - Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.

Police in Northwood near Toledo say a man and woman were killed Friday morning when their car hit a curb and flipped.

The names of the two people who died haven't been released.

A Northwood police official tells The Blade that the chase began when the car swerved into another lane and nearly hit a police cruiser.

Capt. Jeff Zahradnik says the officer turned around and caught up to the car just before it crashed.

He says it's not clear why the pair fled or if they saw the officer behind them.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

