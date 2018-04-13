After a Gorgeous Friday, Rain Is On The Way For The Weekend!

Hopefully the sunshine and warm temperatures brought a smile to your face, Friday was gorgeous!

The warm sunshine will unfortunately be replaced by a cloudy Saturday. We expect falling temperatures and showers in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be very soggy with possible heavy rain late in the day. Colder temperatures are going to arrive on Monday with rain, and the dreaded word, flurries. The wind will make it feel even colder!

Tuesday will be brisk with cold temperatures and possible flurries. A break from the cold weather is in the forecast on Wednesday.