GM Lordstown: How competition ate away at Cruze sales numbers

Americans just want larger cars and SUVs. And those who still want the smaller cars are looking to other brands.

That's the simple answer for the current state of GM Lordstown.

Sales of the Cruzes peaked in 2014 at just over 273,000. But as gas prices fell so did the demand.

The Lordstown assembly complex did away with their 3rd shift in January 2017, that effected 1250 employees. And in that same year they had TEN down production weeks.

Demand of the Lordstown Cruze dropped 18% last year while the Mexican built hatchback version did much better. If you combines both Cruze models it equaled an overall Cruze sales drop of just 2.2% for 2017.

But the problem still is the competition continues to outpace the Cruze with Honda's Civic selling over 377,000 vehicles a year, compared to the Cruze which was fifth overall American small car sales with just over 184,000 sold.

The good news, however is, auto analysts say the future of Lordstown looks good. When they stop making the Cruze in 2021 there's a good chance we'll see another model take over.

Auto Analyst Phil Lebeau, said, "I think GM looks at Lordstown and says, Hey, look here is some capacity we want to utilize. It would not surprise me if GM said we are going to add a crossover utility vehicle based on a car platform and we are going to build it at Lordstown plant."