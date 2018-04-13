GM Lordstown: How competition ate away at Cruze sales numbers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

GM Lordstown: How competition ate away at Cruze sales numbers

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Americans just want larger cars and SUVs.  And those who still want the smaller cars are looking to other brands.  
That's the simple answer for the current state of GM Lordstown.

Sales of the Cruzes peaked in 2014 at just over 273,000.  But as gas prices fell so did the demand.
The Lordstown assembly complex did away with their 3rd shift in January 2017, that effected 1250 employees. And in that same year they had TEN down production weeks.

Demand of the Lordstown Cruze dropped 18% last year while the Mexican built hatchback version did much better.  If you combines both Cruze models it equaled an overall Cruze sales drop of just 2.2% for 2017.

But the problem still is the competition continues to outpace the Cruze with Honda's Civic selling over 377,000 vehicles a year, compared to the Cruze which was fifth overall American small car sales with just over 184,000 sold.

The good news, however is, auto analysts say the future of Lordstown looks good.  When they stop making the Cruze in 2021 there's a good chance we'll see another model take over.

Auto Analyst Phil Lebeau, said, "I think GM looks at Lordstown and says, Hey, look here is some capacity we want to utilize.  It would not surprise me if GM said we are going to add a crossover utility vehicle based on a car platform and we are going to build it at Lordstown plant."

  • More From wfmj.comHot ClicksMore>>

  • 'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony

    Friday, April 13 2018 6:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 10:29:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as he testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, about the use of Facebook ...
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>
    'Um... no': Zuckerberg protects his own privacy in testimony.More >>

  • Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 AM EDT2018-04-13 08:26:12 GMT
    (Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Facebook via AP). This image made from an iPhone shows a notification on the Facebook app on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Atlanta. Facebook said it would begin notifying users Monday if their data has been swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>
    Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.More >>

  • Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma include magnitude 4.6

    Thursday, April 12 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-12 18:59:28 GMT
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    The U.S. Geological Survey reports four earthquakes in northwest Oklahoma, including one of magnitude of 4.6 that was felt in Kansas and Missouri.More >>
    •   

  • More NewsMore>>

  • GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

    GM Lordstown production to cut one shift

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:37:48 GMT

    In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut.  

    More >>

    In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut.  

    More >>

  • Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up

    Youngstown looks into possible Campbell tax mix up

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:58 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:58:27 GMT
    The mix up concerns some businesses on McCartney Road (RT 422) in Campbell that mistakenly paid payroll taxes to the city of Youngstown.  It came to light when Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips revealed that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road had wrongfully been paying income taxes to Youngstown for several years. The owner of the DQ tells 21 News it was a mistake by a new payroll service, and only involved two employees and the problem was corrected. Jeff LImbian is Youngstown's Law...More >>
    The mix up concerns some businesses on McCartney Road (RT 422) in Campbell that mistakenly paid payroll taxes to the city of Youngstown.  It came to light when Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips revealed that the Dairy Queen on McCartney Road had wrongfully been paying income taxes to Youngstown for several years. The owner of the DQ tells 21 News it was a mistake by a new payroll service, and only involved two employees and the problem was corrected. Jeff LImbian is Youngstown's Law...More >>

  • CDC says romaine lettuce likely source

    Second Mahoning County woman linked to E. coli outbreak

    Second Mahoning County woman linked to E. coli outbreak

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:57:12 GMT

    Health officials say a second woman from Mahoning County is one of the 35 people in 11 states affected by an E. coli outbreak likely linked to chopped romaine lettuce from Arizona. 

    More >>

    Health officials say a second woman from Mahoning County is one of the 35 people in 11 states affected by an E. coli outbreak likely linked to chopped romaine lettuce from Arizona. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms