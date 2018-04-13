Fundraiser this weekend to benefit two Deputies following kidney transplant

It has been a long four-month recovery process for two Mahoning County Deputies following a kidney transplant.

Deputy Marcella Walter was a perfect match and donated a kidney to her coworker, Deputy John Marenkovich in December.

Both deputies are back to work and are doing great.

"Recovery was slow, but I am back to work full time and doing well," said Deputy Marenkovich.

This coming weekend, the Fraternal Order of Police is hosting a benefit to help with medical expenses.

"Because we were off having surgery a couple months, the medical expenses, mainly on John's end, we lost a lot of wages and side jobs," said Deputy Walter.

The Night at the Races fundraiser for both deputies will be held at the Regency House in Austintown on Saturday.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and races start at 6 p.m.