Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman raises awareness of child abuse

Pinwheels are spinning for children at Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman.

Akron Children's Hospital, Mahoning Valley's Child Advocacy Center, and Mahoning County Children Services hosted a Community Spotlight Award Presentation on Friday.

The Pinwheels for Prevention event raises awareness of child abuse and neglect.

The comes during the month of April, which is National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.

The goal of the event is to stress the importance for families and communities to work together to be vigilant and report cases of abuse and neglect.