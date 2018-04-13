Akron Children's Hospital in Boardman raises awareness of child abuse

Bringing high blood pressure under control can reduce older black Americans' risk of dementia, a new study finds.More >>
Bringing high blood pressure under control can reduce older black Americans' risk of dementia, a new study finds.More >>
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.More >>
It's no secret that weight gain results from consuming too many calories. But at its core is an imbalance of healthy and unhealthy habits.More >>
The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.More >>
The overall rate of heart disease in the United States has declined 38 percent since 1990, a new report shows.More >>
Many Americans spend their lives with their pets -- sharing habits, walks and sometimes even the bed.More >>
Many Americans spend their lives with their pets -- sharing habits, walks and sometimes even the bed.More >>
You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.More >>
You might be a drowsy driver without knowing it, and new research finds that can make you more dangerous on the road.More >>
A traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one such as a concussion, may raise your risk for dementia, a new study suggests.More >>
A traumatic brain injury (TBI), even a mild one such as a concussion, may raise your risk for dementia, a new study suggests.More >>
The lives of contact lens wearers just got a whole lot easier.More >>
The lives of contact lens wearers just got a whole lot easier.More >>
Highly expressive eyebrows likely played a big role in humans' evolutionary success, researchers report.More >>
Highly expressive eyebrows likely played a big role in humans' evolutionary success, researchers report.More >>
The way that Alzheimer's disease is defined for research should be based on brain changes rather than symptoms.More >>
The way that Alzheimer's disease is defined for research should be based on brain changes rather than symptoms.More >>
When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercising is pretty much the last thing people want to do, a new survey shows.More >>
When it comes to lowering high blood pressure, exercising is pretty much the last thing people want to do, a new survey shows.More >>