Mercer County receiving over $200,000 to educate young adults

The West Central Workforce Development Board has been awarded $221,400 to help educate and train youth and young adults.

According to a press release sent by State Representative Mark Longietti, the Board is using the funding to provide 6 business and industry career fairs and 30 paid work experiences in targeted industries.

"Educating young people is one of the best investments that we can make," says Longietti.

Mercer County is one of five counties that has been chosen for the grant opportunity.

Longietti says the grant also includes funding for two educator-in-the workplace programs.

"It's important that educators have an opportunity to experience the 21st-century workplace so that they may translate these changes to the classroom and get students interested in the rewarding careers available in our local economy," says Longietti.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry awarded nearly $3.5 million from the Reemployment Fund for 16 Strategic Innovation projects across the state.

The grants were given to local Workforce Development Boards.