Mercer County receiving over $200,000 to educate young adults

Local lawmakers are expressing their concern over a house bill that could negatively affect Youngstown City Schools.More >>
President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.More >>
In a Friday afternoon meeting between employees and management at the General Motors Lordstown plant workers say that they learned that production will be cut to just a single shift.More >>
The West Central Workforce Development Board has been awarded $221,400 to help educate and train youth and young adults.More >>
Officials from Trumbull County Engineer's Office say South Canal Street in Newton Township will be closed as crews repair a water line.More >>
Two people have died after their car flipped over during a brief police chase in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a flurry of gunfire outside a home in Cleveland.More >>
One worker was killed and two others were injured when a piece of machinery being used to repair a sewer hit an overhead power line in Pennsylvania.More >>
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman.More >>
The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.More >>
Three men with Ohio ties who have pleaded not guilty to supporting terrorism by working together to send money to an al-Qaida leader are due in court for change-of-plea hearings.More >>
The second of two brothers accused of sending money to an al-Qaida leader has pleaded guilty in Ohio to supporting terrorism.More >>
A Pittsburgh man stands accused of starving to death dozens of chickens, ducks and rabbits on his property.More >>
Authorities say a woman searching for her young son punched a school bus driver because she mistakenly believed he was on the empty bus.More >>
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to a reckless homicide charge in the drug-overdose death of his 1-year-old son.More >>
Police in Ohio say a dog ate a woman's stash of pot, leading her to attack two other women because the dog's owner refused to pay for the marijuana.More >>
