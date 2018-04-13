Trump says US prepared to sustain Syria strikes - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trump says US prepared to sustain Syria strikes

WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Trump spoke from the White House Friday night. He says a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway.

Trump says that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

