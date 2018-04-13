Lawmakers concerned over house bill affecting Youngstown schools - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lawmakers concerned over house bill affecting Youngstown schools

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Local lawmakers are expressing their concern over a house bill that could negatively affect Youngstown City Schools. 

House Bill 591 is an effort to overhaul the state's school report card system. 

State Representatives John Boccieri and Michele Lepore-Hagan say the bill unfairly targets certain school districts, specifically Youngstown. 

"I'm concerned once again the Legislature is changing the rules by which educators measure success, and these changes every few years create confusion and chaos in districts already fighting for survival," says Boccieri. 

Representative Lepore-Hagan says she supports strong accountability of for-profit charter schools. She says they need to be on the same standards as traditional public schools. 

"I'm concerned that standards change for everyone else except schools in academic distress under the old reporting system," says Lepore-Hagan.

House Bill 591 would repeal the states letter-grade school report card and replace it with a series of 7 separate performance measures.

The bill would modify existing report cards for career and technical schools. It would also eliminate several annual reports and non-graded measures.

The bill sponsor, Representative Mike Duffey commented on the provisions of House Bill 591 that keep the controversial triggers in place.

Duffey says, "The way I'm dealing with that issue is that I'm actually letting the legislature decide. I think that letter grades are suspect and should not exist and that many sanctions assigned to school districts across the state are invalid—that applies to community and public schools. The decision about how legislators are going to map the accountability system to a new report card system is a decision that we as legislators have to make."

House Bill 591 is currently awaiting committee assignment where it will receive its initial hearings.

