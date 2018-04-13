New private patient rooms revealed at St. Elizabeth's Hospital i - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New private patient rooms revealed at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Youngstown

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Mercy Health has introduced new private patient rooms at the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Hospital officials cut the ribbon on Friday to welcome patients on the newest floor of the facility. 

Seven West Extension is the new home of 22 private patient rooms that will provide enhanced intermediary and telemetry care.

Chief Nursing Officer at Mercy Health, Lori DeNiro says the hospital needs to remain responsive to the needs of patients and their families. 

"Providing a private place for healing and respite is undoubtedly enhancing their recovery and getting them back to their life quicker," says DeNiro.

Mercy Health officials say in addition to privacy, the rooms are fully electronic and are capable of the latest technologies for monitoring patients that require around-the-clock care.

Officials also say the rooms allow for a more connected patient experience with tables hanging on each of the doorways outside of the patient's room that alert guests and medical staff of important notifications. 

The digital whiteboards will allow nurses and physicians to display images and other critical care information to the family and patient in a more efficient and interactive method.

